Meghan Markle's Wimbledon Hair Is A Look She Rarely Wears

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, brought her winning style game to the All England Club. She stepped out from her maternity leave to see her best pal Serena Williams at Wimbledon, and she has been making new hair and beauty statements from the stand. For the Women’s Finals, Markle showed up in a hairstyle that she hasn’t worn since her first royal tour in 2018: a low ponytail.
Meghan changed up her signature messy bun for a sleek ponytail on the 12th day of the prestigious tennis tournament. The duchess has a few hairstyles that she wears on an everyday basis, and a ponytail is not one of them. We usually see her with her hair down and wavy, or in a bun with pieces framing her face. Meghan changed up her signature messy bun for a sleek ponytail on the 12th day of the prestigious tennis tournament, with a lock of hair covering the band keeping her hair in place and a slight bump at the crown. It’s an inspirational look that sends powerful and put-together vibes.
She joined Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Pippa Midleton in the royal box. The royal posse, which also included Genevieve Hillis and Lindsay Roth, turned out for the Women’s Final.
The duchess should totally take Williams out for a celebratory night on the town after this. Although Williams didn’t win her 24th Grand Slam (Romania’s Simona Halep took the title, the first Grand Slam for her country), the two besties have a lot to catch up on — like being moms in the public eye, and continuing to serve fierce beauty looks.
Advertisement