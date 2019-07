Meghan Markle's Wimbledon Hair Is A Look She Rarely Wears

Meghan changed up her signature messy bun for a sleek ponytail on the 12th day of the prestigious tennis tournament. The duchess has a few hairstyles that she wears on an everyday basis, and a ponytail is not one of them. We usually see her with her hair down and wavy , or in a bun with pieces framing her face . Meghan changed up her signature messy bun for a sleek ponytail on the 12th day of the prestigious tennis tournament, with a lock of hair covering the band keeping her hair in place and a slight bump at the crown. It’s an inspirational look that sends powerful and put-together vibes.