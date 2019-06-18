The Bachelorette Finale Is Coming & There Are A Few Hints About How It Ends

Can you believe that The Bachelorette is basically halfway through the season? Time is simultaneously flying and dragging as we watch Alabama Hannah Brown find the love of her life. There’s drama, there’s romance, there’s football, there’s Chris Harrison — who could want it all to end? But for those of you who want to just skip to the final rose ceremony “when is The Bachelorette finale?” is the most pressing issue right about now.
And depending on how you look at it, there aren't that many episodes standing between you and watching Hannah ugly-cry on top of a mountain vista in a glittery dress. And the announcement of another Bachelor Nation staple, the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise, gives us a very clear target for After The Final Rose viewing party planning.
Advertisement
When Is The Bachelorette Finale?
Every season of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette films in about two months and those two months are broken down into 11 or 12 episodes of footage, including a Tell All special thrown in there for good measure. Now that we know that Bachelor in Paradise premieres August 5, we're looking at a Bachelorette finale date of July 29, 2019. So, you can plan to be around and in front of your television especially during those two Mondays.
Will Luke P. Be There?
So far, Luke P. has been far and away the star of this season of The Bachelorette, and not because of his devilish good looks. To put it plainly, he’s been a bit of a jerk this season, because he’s trying too hard to win Hannah’s heart. Dude, take it slow. Say less. Speak softly. Carry a big stick. You know, all that. Hannah and he get along like a house on fire, but there’s a storm coming, it seems. One of the biggest moments from the preview of Hannah’s season of The Bachelorette was Hannah crying while saying that she didn’t owe anyone anything, that she has had sex before, and that it doesn’t make her a bad person.
That moment, according to Chris Harrison, comes before the finale, and it’s a big moment for Hannah and Luke P., and it could be the moment that destroys them. “Ironically enough, faith is what brought them together and his faith and his conservative values might be their biggest sticking point and become the biggest divide between them,” Harrison told Entertainment Tonight. “Yes, obviously, we are setting something up down the road that will come to a head, where their faith and their values start to conflict, and how they perceive them.” Harrison also said that Hannah stands up for herself, as she always does, so viewers will just have to wait and see if it’s a make-or-break point for her and Luke P.
Advertisement
Luke P. Doesn't Look Like A Winner
If all that teased drama wasn't enough, there's also Luke P.'s cryptic Instagram (below), which seemed to say too much about his time on the show too early (winners are compelled to keep their status very, very quiet and quiet, this was not):
"Leaving my house knowing Hannah Brown was selected to be the bachelorette I knew that I had a legitimate chance to find my future wife. I was extremely excited to meet her and was very hopeful that I would find my person. I have learned a lot about myself during this journey and I’m excited to share it with you all in the coming weeks."
View this post on Instagram
Leaving my house knowing Hannah Brown was selected to be the bachelorette I knew that I had a legitimate chance to find my future wife. I was extremely excited to meet her and was very hopeful that I would find my person. I have learned a lot about myself during this journey and I’m excited to share it with you all in the coming weeks. It means the world to me to get all of these encouraging messages from you guys. My faith is very important to me and I appreciate all of you guys showing me the love, support, and encouragement for sharing what I believe in. I cannot thank you enough. I want you all to know that I hope to be a source of encouragement posting about my motivation to be a better person and my love for God. I just want to be transparent and real with my posts so that people can see the real me. I’m not perfect, but I know the one who is. #faithfuloverfamous
Colton Apparently Has (Not So Terrible) Ideas About Who Hannah Will Pick
Talking to ET, Colton Underwood — who is Hannah's most recent ex — seemed to think that Jed Wyatt and Tyler Cameron are the most likely candidates to win Hannah's heart. Shockingly enough, fans would probably agree with him.
But Wait, Does Hannah End Up Alone?
In another interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hannah said that her season ended happily, but it didn’t all work out the way she thought it would. "It doesn't mean that it's not good," she told the outlet. "I think it happened the exact way that it was supposed to, and I feel really excited and blessed to have the opportunity that I've had and feel really good and want you all to see what that is."
Quotes like this could mean that Hannah ends up solo and happy, but the more likely solution is that the Bachelorette marketing and PR teams have gotten better at helping their stars tease their finales.
That said, the Bachelorette finale probably won’t top Colton’s “I-jumped-over-a-fence” moment, but hey, we can dream, can't we?
Advertisement