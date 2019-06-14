Have we mentioned that THE TORONTO RAPTORS WON THE NBA CHAMPIONSHIP? I’m sorry, but it’s the only thing I want to talk about all weekend — heck, all year. I’m going to be insufferable. The official parade in Toronto continuing the celebration of the Raptors’ victory isn’t until Monday, so until then, we’re going to have to keep ourselves entertained somehow. Whether it’s more Raps content you want, or some unrelated thrillers or, of course, a romance, I’m here for you. I’m coming through in the clutch, just like Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi, if you’re reading this, please don’t leave our country. I promise to recommend you great stuff to watch every Friday.
Advertisement
For Kawhi, here are my picks for what to watch on Netflix Canada this weekend.
Before Kawhi Leonard was the Raptors’ knight in shining red, there was Vince Carter. The Raptors would not have been celebrating their championship (!!!! This will never get old!) last night if it wasn’t for the groundwork that Carter laid in the franchise, and for the first time, making the league take notice of this little team from Toronto. This documentary — produced by Drake, of course — features the 8-time NBA All-Star at the top of his reign of the Raptors and shows the impact he had on pop culture and on Canadian basketball.
Miley Cyrus makes her return to television in a series that would make Hannah Montana pee her pants. No judgement. I find it hard to control my bladder during Black Mirror too. The twisted sci-fi show about what happens when technology inevitably turns on us is back to terrify us with three new episodes. Miley’s episode synopsis goes like this: “A lonely teen becomes obsessed with a robot doll based on her pop star idol, Ashley O — just as the real Ashley’s life begins to unravel.” Guess who plays the pop star?
If you like Black Mirror, you’ll probably love I Am Mother, a film about a teen (Clara Rugaard) raised alone by a droid who finds her whole world turned upside down when she encounters another human (Hilary Swank) after humanity’s mass extinction. After watching the trailer, I didn’t know I wanted to see Hilary Swank fight a robot but now all I want to do is watch Hilary Swank fight robots. Watch the film, then come back here for our spoiler-y review which breaks down the movie’s big twist.
Advertisement
This is one of those shows that as soon as I heard what it was about I said, “please file this under things that are Extremely My Shit.” It’s about teens. Check. It’s based on a YA novel. Check. The teens get up to no good and drama ensues. Check, check! The series is about a grieving teen her befriends two of her classmates at her new high school when they end up in the same Shoplifters Anonymous group. If you need me this weekend, I’ll be alternating between re-watching Kawhi’s winning free throws and binging Trinkets.
Do you miss Arya Stark? I think about Arya Stark often — probably more than I should admit. Well, I’ve got good news. We can all get our fix of Maisie Williams, who brilliantly brought our fave Stark to life in Game of Thrones, in Then Came You. She stars as Skye, a British teen with a terminal illness who meets a “hypochondriac working as an airport baggage handler” (what a character description) and forces him to carry out her dying wishes. They complete the bucket list and fall in love, I’m guessing? The best part: the hypochondriac is played by Asa Butterfield, one of my 10 underrated crushes of 2019.
Advertisement