We're just days away from the highly anticipated season 2 premiere of Big Little Lies, and our collective excitement cannot be contained. The ladies of Monterey are back to thrill audiences with their deadly secrets, elementary school drama, and impossibly elegant casual wear.
The entire star-studded cast attended the New York City premiere on Wednesday, which means Reese Witherspoon, Zoë Kravitz, Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, and season 2 newcomer Meryl Streep were all on the same red carpet together. Has one show ever commanded so much pure star power?
The women stuck to a mostly dark palette with playful embellishments, like Zoe’s Saint Laurent mini, Nicole’s feathered Michael Kors look, and Shailene’s sheer Dior Haute Couture number. Reese and Meryl, however, stepped out in bold prints for the big event — Reese opted for a black and blush look by Elie Saab while Meryl wore a floral dress by Oscar de la Renta.
In case you don’t have an official Big Little Lies countdown clock currently running, don’t forget to mark you calendars for June 9, when season 2 is set to premiere on HBO.