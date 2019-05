The Best Shows & Movies Coming To Netflix Canada In June

Ah yes, the movie Spike Lee should have won an Oscar for. Do The Right Thing is Lee’s masterpiece. When it came out in 1989, it sparked heated debates about race in America and more importantly, it shed a passionate light on the very real tension between Black Americans and the police. It’s one of the most important films of its generation and of all time. Do The Right Thing lost its Oscar (it wasn’t even nominated!) for Best Picture to Driving Miss Daisy, a watered-down narrative that makes race relations palatable for uncomfortable white people. This year, Spike Lee lost again for BlackKklansmen to Green Book , a film that that treats racial injustice like a thing that can be cured through a handshake or a shared meal, instead of, you know, structural change or a real confrontation of how racist the US really is! Just thinking about Green Book gets me worked up. If you haven’t seen it, don’t. Instead, just watch BlackKklansmen or revisit Do The Right Thing.