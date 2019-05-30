The Best Shows & Movies Coming To Netflix Canada In June

In fall 2019, Netflix is going to have a lot of competition in the streaming service game when Apple and Disney come for our binge-watching brains. For now, though, the summer of content still belongs to Netflix. When the days get too hot (at this point most of Canada is just waiting for it to stay warm, right?) and you’re looking for some comfort on your couch in your air-conditioning, there are plenty of titles to keep you company. Here are the top 10 shows and movies to watch on Netflix Canada this June. Plus, all the titles coming to the streaming service.
Black Mirror is one of those shows that I devour as soon as it drops, but I would also be OK if they never made another episode. I’d be happy to just be over here dealing with the digital era in ignorant bliss. Black Mirror is so good but I’m still recovering from some of the episodes of last season, so I’m not prepared for Season 5. This show already made me want to swear off museums and/or dating apps in the future if I’m ever single again, and now it’s coming for my Uber addiction. One episode's plot is described as “a cab driver with an agenda becomes the centre of attention on a day that rapidly spirals out of control.” Sure, that doesn’t seem that sinister, but this is Black Mirror. I may never get in a car with a stranger again. Other season highlights to look forward to: Miley Cyrus in a purple wig, Anthony Mackie in glasses, and hippie Topher Grace. I’m already terrified. June 5
CBC’s sketch comedy show has been getting rave reviews since its first season. It’s been called the funniest show on Canadian television since Kids in the Hall and the “best thing to come out of Canada since Ryan Gosling.” That’s high praise, but you can go ahead and believe the hype. Canadian comedians Meredith MacNeill, Aurora Browne, Carolyn Taylor, and Jennifer Whalen created and co-star the series, which finds comedy in the uncomfortable, tackles big issues with wisdom and levity, and feels like the perfect show for this moment. Some Season 3 sketch topics to look forward to: a Handmaid’s Tale parody, what to say at a funeral, and trivia night fights. June 4
“Cooking is a journey. And making a meal is about more than just food.” Netflix’s synopsis of The Chef Show reads like a high school book report on Anthony Bourdain’s Kitchen Confidential but don’t let that discourage you from a show that might deliver on the mix of food and community that Bourdain was so great at. The Chef Show stars Jon Favreau (yes, the famous Hollywood director/actor), who also serves as executive producer and director. It follows him and award-winning chef Roy Choi as they experiment with recipes and collaborate with fellow celebrity chefs and plain old celebrities. The duo also teamed up for 2014’s sleeper hit Chef and this show seems like it’s an extension of the film’s success. They’ll break bread with Avengers in Atlanta, chow down with Robert Downey Jr., and grab some grub with the queen of Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow. I am now out of clever ways to say “eating” so the only thing left is to gobble this show up on June 7.
Jessica Jones is back for its third and final season on Netflix. At the end of Season 2, the show’s hard-drinking heroine (Kristen Ritter) is on the outs with her best friend Trish (Rachael Taylor). They’ll have to leave their drama to the left when Jessica runs into “a highly intelligent psychopath” she can’t defeat on her own. Netflix teases that Jessica “and Trish must repair their fractured relationship and team up to take him down… and sets them on a collision course that will forever change them both.” After a lackluster sophomore season, I’m hoping Jessica Jones ends strong, and that Jessica finally deals with that casual alcohol addiction no one talks about. June 14
My favourite documentaries are ones that shed light on a person whose name we may not know, but whose influence we definitely feel. The Black Godfather fits the bill. It’s about trailblazing entertainment executive and businessman Clarence Avant, the man who mentored Antonio “L.A.” Reid and Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds and is responsible for the music industry as we know it. The doc features interviews with Snoop Dogg, P. Diddy, Clive Davis, Diane Warren, Lionel Richie, and Irving Azoff, and because of Avant’s influence on politics in America, Barack Obama also makes an appearance. June 7
Ah yes, the movie Spike Lee should have won an Oscar for. Do The Right Thing is Lee’s masterpiece. When it came out in 1989, it sparked heated debates about race in America and more importantly, it shed a passionate light on the very real tension between Black Americans and the police. It’s one of the most important films of its generation and of all time. Do The Right Thing lost its Oscar (it wasn’t even nominated!) for Best Picture to Driving Miss Daisy, a watered-down narrative that makes race relations palatable for uncomfortable white people. This year, Spike Lee lost again for BlackKklansmen to Green Book, a film that that treats racial injustice like a thing that can be cured through a handshake or a shared meal, instead of, you know, structural change or a real confrontation of how racist the US really is! Just thinking about Green Book gets me worked up. If you haven’t seen it, don’t. Instead, just watch BlackKklansmen or revisit Do The Right Thing. June 5
There are a lot of problematic moments in John Hughes movies that no longer hold up. Long Duk Dong, anyone? The Breakfast Club isn’t as bad when it comes to blatant ignorance as Sixteen Candles, and it mostly holds up… except for the glaring cringey-ness of how Bender treats Clare. I loved watching reruns of this '80s classic growing up, so for me, it’s all about nostalgia. Aside from its flaws, The Breakfast Club excels at capturing the angst of a misfit gang of high-school kids who just want to get out of detention. It’s Molly Ringwald at her best and '80s fashion at its finest. June 5
If you want a fresh take on teen angst, look no further than Trinkets. The show is based on Kristen Kiwi Smith’s young adult novel of the same name and follows “three teenage girls from different corners of the high-school cafeteria [who] find themselves in the same mandated Shoplifter’s Anonymous meeting, an unlikely friendship forms.” There’s Elodie — the grieving misfit (Brianna Hildebrand), Moe — the mysterious outsider (Kiana Madeira), and Tabitha — the imperfect picture of perfection (Quintessa Swindell). It also stars my new favourite scene-stealer Odiseas Georgiadis. As I say every month, inject this directly into my veins. June TBA
Canadian director Deepa Mehta helms Leila, from writer and executive producer Urmi Juvekar, and based on a book by Prayaag Akbar. The Indian dystopian series is about Shalini, a woman searching for the daughter she lost when she was arrested 16 years earlier. The highly anticipated series is “inventive, boundary-breaking story centres around longing, faith, and loss,” according to Netflix. Here’s what Mehta had to say about the show: “At the heart of this series is the journey of a woman, in search of her daughter Leila, but also in search of identity. Leila is about awareness, about paying attention, about looking at the world around us, and asking pertinent questions about our future." June 14
Netflix is reviving the 1993 beloved queer series Tales of The City for a new generation. OG stars Laura Linney and Olympia Dukakis are back to reprise their roles as Mary Ann Singleton and Anna Madrigal respectively. Ellen Page plays Shawna, Mary Ann’s daughter, a lesbian who strikes up a relationship with former Girls star Zosia Mamet’s character. The show follows Mary Ann as she returns home to San Francisco to her daughter and ex-husband. She also reunites with “the colourful community of LGBTQ characters at 28 Barbary Lane.” It’s about time we get more nuanced queer characters on television and with this show, Pose and the upcoming L Word reboot, it looks like that time is finally here. June 8
See below for a full list of the titles coming and leaving Netflix Canada in June
Avail. 6/1/19
A Dog's Purpose
Alien: Covenant
Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day
Apocalypse Now
Homefront
Inception
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Life in the Doghouse
Police Academy
Satan & Adam
Shoplifters
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
The Net
The Quake
Avail. 6/3/19
The Guilty
Avail. 6/5/19
A Silent Voice
Babe
Couples Retreat
Nanny McPhee
Nanny McPhee Returns
Role Models
The Boy Next Door
Vertigo
Avail. 6/6/19
Avail. 6/7/19
Rock My Heart (Netflix Film)
Avail. 6/8/19
The Edge of Seventeen
Avail. 6/9/19
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Avail. 6/11/19
Baby Driver
Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet
Avail. 6/12/19
Jo Koy: Comin' In Hot (Netflix Original)
Avail. 6/13/19
Avail. 6/14/19
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 3
Charité at War (Netflix Original)
Avail. 6/15/19
Taking Lives
THE MECHANIC
Avail. 6/18/19
Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives (Netflix Original)
Avail. 6/19/19
The Edge of Democracy (Netflix Original)
Mr. D: Season 8
Avail. 6/20/19
Annabelle: Creation
Le Chant du Loup (Netflix Original)
Avail. 6/21/19
Ad Vitam (Netflix Original)
Bolívar (Netflix Original)
EVANGELION: DEATH (TRUE)²
Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil (Netflix Original)
Neon Genesis Evangelion
Queen of the South: Season 3
The End of Evangelion
Avail. 6/22/19
Marvel Studios The Avengers
Avail. 6/24/19
Avail. 6/25/19
Mike Epps: Only One Mike (Netflix Original)
Avail. 6/27/19
Answer for Heaven (NetflixOriginal)
Avail. 6/28/19
Exhibit A (Netflix Original).
The Chosen One (Netflix Original)
Avail. 6/30/19
Anne with an E: Season 2
Glee: Seasons 1-6
Leaving 6/1/19
Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist
Wedding Crashers
Leaving 6/5/19
Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
American Pie
