Colin Jost & Scarlett Johansson Are Engaged After An Elusive Two-Year Romance

Congratulations are in order for one very elusive couple. According to the Associated Press, Avengers: Endgame star Scarlett Johansson and Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost are engaged after dating for two years. It will Jost's first marriage and Johansson's third, following relationships with ex-husband Ryan Reynolds and Romain Dauriac, a journalist with whom Johansson shares her daughter Rose.
In the wake of this exciting news, it's worth wondering how these two crazy kids got together in the first place. Unlike some celebrity couples, ScarJo and Jost kept things fairly low-key, and out of the public eye — though they did make the occasional exception and stepped out together during some of their bigger Hollywood moments. Here's the timeline on how Johansson and the Weekend Update host went from casual to soon-to-be husband and wife.
Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost Meet On The Saturday Night Live Stage In 2006
Johansson hosted SNL for the first time in 2006, the first year that Jost was a writer on the series.
Rumours Swirl That Jost & Johansson Are Dating In May 2017
Johansson filed for divorce from Dauriac in March of 2017, and in May, rumours that Jost and Johansson were making out behind the scenes at Saturday Night Live hit Page Six.
"Scarlett and Colin were making out at the bar at the SNL season finale party at 30 Rock…They would make out a bit, then go back to talking," one source told the outlet. "They were at the bar in front of everyone…they made out at least twice…Then, they went back to talking and hang out with other people."
E! News also shared that the two had been hanging out for a while before the SNL bash, and were not "exclusive" yet, but having fun together. In June, Jost does not confirm nor deny the relationship to paparazzi, just says he's "very happy."
Jost Confirms His Relationship With Johansson At The Emmys
From fun and casual to Emmy date material? Jost, who attended the 2017 Emmys with his Saturday Night Live cast members, is asked about his romance with "a lovely blonde" by Entertainment Tonight's Lauren Zima. He spills the tea for the first time that he and Johansson are, in fact, a couple.
"She's wonderful. She's working, so otherwise, she'd be here," Jost told ET.
He also shared how they got to know one another in the first place.
"The first time she hosted the first year I was a writer on the show, so we've kind of known each other since then. She's the best."
Jost & Johansson Attend A Fancy Party Together
In December of 2017, Jost and Johansson hit up the American Museum of Natural History Museum Gala in New York City as one another's dates, marking their official celebrity coupledom.
Jost & Johansson Hold Hands During Saturday Night Live
Later in December of 2017, Johansson reprised her role of Ivanka Trump on the sketch show. At the end of the episode, she and Jost were spotted with their arms around one another.
Jost & Johansson Walk The Red Carpet At The Avengers: Infinity War Premiere In 2018
In April of 2018, Johansson took Jost as her date to a work thing — aka, the premiere of one of the biggest blockbusters of all time.
Michael Che Trolls Jost's Birthday Date With Johansson
In July of 2018, Jost's Weekend Update co-host sends a clown to Jost's birthday dinner with Johansson. The clown makes Jost wear a balloon hat. Hilarity ensued.
Johansson Supports Jost At The Emmys
Jost Hits Up Another Avengers Premiere With Johansson In 2019
One bonus of dating Johansson? Getting to see Avengers: Endgame a little earlier than the masses. The two cozied up to one another during the April 2019 Marvel premiere.
Congrats to the happy couple!
