This Is How Game Of Thrones Ends For All Your Favourite Characters

And now your watch has ended. Yes, Game of Thrones is officially done following Sunday night’s “The Iron Throne.” Yes, we find out who sits upon the series finale’s titular pointy chair by the end of the episode — but it’s not that simple.
So much happens in the episode, it’s likely fans are still unsure where each of their favourite characters end the series. Viewers must be wondering where, exactly, Arya Stark (Maisie Willams) is venturing off to, or what Sansa Stark will do once her sister is out on the open seas. Then there is the massive question of what Daenerys Targaryen’s (Emilia Clarke) fate is, and where Jon Snow/Aegon Targaryen (Kit Harington) is going after Thrones most infamous stabbing. Plus, there’s the matter of Bran Stark (Isaac Hemstead-Wright).
Whether you just finished GoT’s finale or have burning questions months later, it’s high time we answer all them. So, keep reading to learn how Game of Thrones ends for everyone you love. Honestly, it’s much kinder than many people expected.