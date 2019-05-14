It's almost impossible to forget about celebrity engagements (see: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez), but considering the low profile Jennifer Lawrence and fiancé Cooke Maroney tend to keep, we almost forget about theirs. The couple celebrated their upcoming nuptials in New York City this past weekend and, as usual, all eyes were on Lawrence — but not just for her ever-growing engagement ring. This time, we couldn't keep our eyes off of her natural beauty look.
While Maroney looked undeniably dapper, it was Lawrence who stole the spotlight in a romantic loose updo (created by hairstylist Ben Skervin) and full-body glow. Even better, the actress arrived in what looked like her most natural beauty look yet — and perhaps a likely preview of what's to come on her big day.
Lawrence's makeup artist Fulvia Farolfi stuck to a lightweight base, subtle contour, and your-lips-but-better pink lipstick — not unlike Meghan Markle's bridal beauty approach. In fact, we'd bet Lawrence was inspired by the Duchess' no-makeup makeup look (which she also wore after giving birth to her son, Archie).
Farolfi posted a behind-the-scenes photo to Instagram just a few hours ago of Lawrence looking more etherial than ever, signing the romantic shot with the caption: "YES!!! What a joy to be part of this magic moment!! Here she comes! We couldn’t be happier and more excited for #jenniferlawrence to become a #MRS.. this weekend we toasted Jen and her groom to be.. too good of a time was had by all."
No word yet on when Lawrence and Maroney are walking down the aisle, but we don't doubt her bridal beauty look will be perfect when that day comes.
