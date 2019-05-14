Worse Than A Starbucks Cup, Game Of Thrones Left An Extra Hand In Episode 5

Well, we're almost done with Game of Thrones forever, and the show's editors have a bit of senioritis. We've all been there: The end of your final semester is just days away and you're mentally checked out. You're counting down the seconds until you're done with school for good — no more being graded (by Rotten Tomatoes scores), no more gossip (in the Reddit hallways). You will finally feel a sense of peace at long last.
But then, you're hit with the reality that you are still in school, so you can't keep messing up. After last week's "Starbucks" cup incident, no one would imagine that yet another crucial scene would include a major flub. But here we are. Senioritis knows no bounds.
Advertisement
During the penultimate episode, the Lannister twins and lovers Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Cersei (Lena Headey) embrace as the tunnels under King's Landing start to collapse around them. Their fate is as good as sealed: They will die in each other's arms. And we mean full "shoulder to fingers" arms because apparently Jaime's hand has miraculously grown back for his character's final scene on the show.
During this 90 minutes shit show, Jaime's hand grow back.#GameofThrones— ValverdeOut (@Mithu_72724) May 13, 2019
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jdReQGnoxP
Yes, after leaving a coffee cup in episode 5, Game of Thrones has gone ahead and left Jaime Lannister's right hand in the scene, unedited— a hand we have not seen since it was cut off in season 3. Ironically, the metal right hand that he's worn in the past five seasons was a major plot point last night. It was the reason he got caught by Dany's army trying to get into King's Landing. It was joked about in Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) and Jaime's good-bye conversation. It was the focus of Euron Greyjoy's (Pilou Asbæk) last words. It got more airtime than Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) combined.
It's just confusing because, did Coster-Waldau not just wear a literal golden hand while filming? Was it added afterwards as CGI? I am so confused.
UPDATE: Okay, I was right to be confused. This wasn't another cup-gate, after all. Buzzfeed went on a little deeper of a dive, and found that the image of Jaime and Cersei embracing in fire-y tunnel is a photograph from a different episode, not episode 5.
This story has been updated.
Advertisement