One of the very first garments I remember coveting in middle school was a blue, packable nylon anorak. It was the 1990s, and half-zip pullovers were having a moment… as was anything from The Gap (as it was known in those days).
This spring, like so many other trends from the ’90s, the anorak is having a moment once again. Labels, from Comme des Garçons to Nike to Off-White, have released their own takes for the season, and vintage-inspired details such as retro colourblocking and strategic logo placements are ubiquitous.
Technically, any short jacket that's waterproof and has a hood could be considered an anorak, but this year it’s the half-zip pullover that you should keep your eye on. Sportier than a denim jacket and more stylish than most rain coats, anoraks make a great wind-resistant shell for the current transitional-weather. All of these ones are marked down this week, just in time for May 2-4 excursions.