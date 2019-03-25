It’s Time To Retire Your Parka — These Spring Jackets Are All On Sale

It’s now officially spring, even if last week’s extreme temperature fluctuations have you feeling like winter’s not quite over yet. That means it's just about time to put your heavy-duty winter coat away in favour of something more seasonally appropriate: lightweight but still insulated, water resistant, and comfortable for when whether the weather is just above freezing or in the high teens.
Depending on the pieces you already have in your outerwear wardrobe, ideal options for this time of year can include lined versions of classic designs such as the flight jacket and trench coat, ultra-thin packable down pieces, or rain-proof styles with a warm lining. Removable layers are a bonus for extra versatility, since each can be worn separately once it’s warmer out.
Click through for three stylish options, all on sale this week.