The New Crop of Sneakers Is Here — & It’s More ’90s Than Ever

A true sneakerhead and half of the Sidewalk Hustle blogging duo, Dunbar has some clear favourites too. “It’s an obvious one, but I love what Nike did with the deconstruction of the Off-White 10,” she says. “There’s crazy embellishments, they turned them inside out, did see-through fabrics, and gave a ton of lace options, which is not typical for a Nike shoe.” Another one of her top picks is the Adidas Originals Falcon sneakers. “They really targeted them at women,” explains Dunbar. “They made the most amazing colour combos, so much so that guys were trying to get them in huge women’s sizes, which is super rare,” she continues. And if it’s comfort you’re after, Dunbar has the shoe for you too. “Reebok Aztreks are more of a ’90s silhouette, but you feel like you’re walking on a cloud,” she says. With some fashion sneakers, they’re tight and narrow or don’t fit properly, says Dunbar, but not so for this pair.