A Dozen Ways To Own This Season's Tricky Vinyl Trend

On the fall/winter 2018 runways, luxury labels offered up new and slightly more refined takes on the vinyl trend. (Think more model off duty à la Bella Hadid, less wannabe Spice Girl.) For instance, at Versace, vinyl moto jackets lent a sleek polish to casual sweaters and trousers. Over at Fendi, sophisticated coats, skirts, and below-the-knee boots were covered in the plastic-y material. And at the Italian contemporary brand MSGM, vinyl was even applied to sharply cut suits. The best part? Canadian labels are also experimenting with the look, ranging from Aldo shoes to cool separates from Beaufille and Hilary MacMillan.