A Dozen Ways To Own This Season's Tricky Vinyl Trend

Fashion loves itself a comeback. One season, designers are embracing the voluminous proportions from the 1980s — and the next, it’s all about clean, ’90s-inspired minimalism. But who could have predicted that vinyl, the high-shine material many of us flocked to at Hot Topic during our teenage years, would soon experience a revival as well? Well, guess what…
On the fall/winter 2018 runways, luxury labels offered up new and slightly more refined takes on the vinyl trend. (Think more model off duty à la Bella Hadid, less wannabe Spice Girl.) For instance, at Versace, vinyl moto jackets lent a sleek polish to casual sweaters and trousers. Over at Fendi, sophisticated coats, skirts, and below-the-knee boots were covered in the plastic-y material. And at the Italian contemporary brand MSGM, vinyl was even applied to sharply cut suits. The best part? Canadian labels are also experimenting with the look, ranging from Aldo shoes to cool separates from Beaufille and Hilary MacMillan.
Vinyl is an easy way to add some edge to your ensemble, and it pairs particularly well with fall’s cozy knits. A dress can also be worn for a night out, and a tailored jacket or skirt could work at office job. That’s the beauty of the trend — there are enough vinyl pieces on the market that you can go full-on shine, or give your wardrobe a jolt with a fun vinyl shoe, hat, or bag instead.
Ahead, 12 ways to do just that.