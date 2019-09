Cozy, Animal Print Sweaters You'll Wear ALL Winter Long

If you’re ready to try a bit of pattern play, but aren’t up for neon leggings or investing in a leopard print coat , why not snuggle up to a soft, huggable knit instead? Textured and featuring cool fits — most are either oversized or stylishly cropped — these fashionable cozies come in a veritable rainbow of colours and are a brilliant way to add seasonal pizzazz to your go-to basics. Try them layered with other coordinating patterns in your wardrobe (for inspo: print mix master Susie Bubble ), but they also make a bold style statement all on their own.