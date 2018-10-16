After several seasons of snakeskin (faux, of course), zebra patterns, and teddy textures, the fall 2018 season marks the triumphant return of the leopard print coat.
The revival kicked off with Victoria Beckham's final show on the New York Fashion Week schedule before her London homecoming. While all the front row chatter should have been around her 10th anniversary, what captured fashion's finest — and thus our Instagram feeds — was instead the belted leopard print trench coat she showcased.
Styled simply with a high-necked black blouse, tailored trousers, and patent black shoes, it was a fresh and contemporary take on an enduring staple. “Everyone’s obsessed with this leopard-print coat,” she told British Vogue after the show. “It was based on a Venetian upholstery fabric which was super heavy, woven in one of the oldest factories in Italy, and we reworked it as a chenille jacquard.” By steering clear of the faux texture with which the likes of Shrimps and Alexachung have spoiled us and instead opting for a heavier fabric, Beckham brought the '60s signifier into 2018.
A flurry of further appearances throughout this season only confirms that whichever cut, colour, or fabric you choose, a leopard print coat will be your outerwear of choice next winter. Paul Surridge — the British designer now on his second season at Roberto Cavalli — showed a sexed-up Basic Instinct-inspired collection with leopard print appearing via cropped biker jackets in silver hues on women and knee-skimming aubergine coats on men. Tom Ford's electric take was another show to light up Instagram, where leopard spots of varying sizes popped up on power-shouldered coats. Max Mara, too, offered up plenty of the print, with a smoky-eyed Gigi Hadid taking the runway in head-to-toe leopard.
While we still love our vinyl trenches, teddy coats, and puffers, it's hard to not fall for leopard once again. Time to dig up the faux-fur number you put into storage all those years ago. Or, if you're looking for something new, there's plenty of options to buy right now.