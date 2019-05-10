Of the great blunders of the world, one of the most amusing is that of the misplaced Starbucks cup on Game of Thrones. And Emilia Clarke is still laughing.
In the show's last episode, fans noticed that a rogue coffee cup was left on the table in one of the scenes of the HBO show. Today, Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen on the show, posted a picture on her Instagram of her hanging out on set with co-star Jason Momoa, who plays her late husband Khal Drogo, and Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister. She was quick to point out that this isn't a spoiler (sorry, Khaleesi/Khal Drogo shippers), but that Momoa had come to visit while the cast was filming the show's last season.
"Did I just stumble on the truth here?! The cup bearer does not drinketh the Starbucks tea... oh and this ain't a spoiler just a lost wanderer coming gome for a mid filming cuppa... @prideofgypsies you so fire you make my hair turn blue."
Did I just stumble upon the truth here?! The cup bearer does not drinketh the Starbucks tea... oh and this ain’t a spoiler just a lost wanderer coming home for a mid filming cuppa....? @prideofgypsies you so fire you make my hair turn blue. #forfuturereferenceileavethebagin #drogonyouhavemyheart4lyfe #familyvalues @gameofthrones #forthethrone #forthecaffeine #forthedragons #? #? #❤️
Evidence suggests that the culprit is Clarke, who hilariously cashed in on the joke, but fans also suspect Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, as a photo was snapped of her holding a to-go coffee cup with Bella Ramsey, who plays Lady Marmont.
HBO made a cheeky statement about the gaffe after the cup was digitally removed from the scene. “The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake,” HBO said. “Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”
