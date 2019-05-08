As Game of Thrones comes to a close, it’s time to prepare for a different kind of battle — the one for Hannah Brown’s heart. ABC is gearing up for yet another round of The Bachelorette, and if the promos for the new season are any indication, we can expect drama. That drama includes Brown yelling at her group of potential mates for only talking about “stupid shit.” (We stan.)
However, just because Brown — the 2018 Miss Alabama who competed in the Miss USA pageant on a mental health awareness platform — had to school the eligible men vying for her heart, doesn’t mean the guys are totally shallow. I mean, most of them have jobs!
The fact that most are employed in some capacity is pretty much all we know about the new group at this point. Well, that, their ages, and the fact that one of them has a secret girlfriend, to be revealed in the premiere episode. Whoops.
Who will make it through many a grueling rose ceremony and fight for Brown every day? Only time will tell, but start placing your bets now. Thanks to ABC, we now know everyone who will attempt to make Brown their betrothed — in sickness and in spon con.