In case you're just catching up on all the celebrity news from the Billboard Music Awards last night, let us do you a favour and tell you the only thing that matters: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are married. According to E! News, immediately after attending the award show together, the two headed over to A Little White Wedding Chapel in Vegas (which is famously the site where Britney Spears got hitched in 2004) and took part in a wedding ceremony.
The officiant was an Elvis impersonator. The couple exchanged ring pops instead of wedding bands. The DJ was Diplo. (Makes sense.) Pretty much the only thing conventional about it was that Turner wore white and Jonas wore a suit. It was about as starkly different from Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's extravagant wedding in India as you could get — and we love it.
Since the couple went straight from the BBMAs to the chapel, tracking down what Turner's makeup looked like for her Vegas wedding is incredibly easy. For the show, Turner worked with her go-to makeup artist, Georgie Eisdell, who gave her a subtle smoky eye, plenty of mascara, pink flushed cheeks, and a glossy pink lip.
Luckily for Turner, the red-carpet makeup was fit for a wedding as well. Really, you could argue that it's Meghan Markle's wedding makeup remixed a bit, with less eyeliner and more shimmery beige shadow. In other words, it was makeup light enough to let Turner's natural beauty shine through.
As for her hair, Turner turned to Renato Campora, who also did Priyanka Chopra's hair last night. Did the two get ready together? That's pretty likely. Does that mean Chopra knew about Turner's late-night plans? That's likely, too.
In any case, Turner's hair was styled straight for the show, and seems like that's how it was styled at the wedding as well — you can see a few seconds of the ceremony over on Diplo's Instagram Story. (Never thought I'd write that sentence.)
As of now, we don't know if this is actually the last bridal makeup we'll see on Turner. The couple were rumoured to be planning a wedding in France this year, so whether another ceremony or reception will take place after this remains unclear. According to online records, which E! News confirmed, the couple did apply for a marriage license earlier on Wednesday in Clark County, Nevada.
While any future wedding plans Turner and Jonas have remains up in the air, we'd bet good money that this wedding makeup look will be copied by many brides to come.
Refinery29 has reached out to Eisdell for further details on Turner's wedding look, and will update this post when we hear back.
