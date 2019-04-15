We’ll be back in Monterey before you know it. Season 2 of Big Little Lies will premiere on Sunday, June 9, HBO has confirmed.
An official release for the series says that season 2 will explore the “malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and the vicious ferocity of sound parenting. Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode — the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom.”
In other words, things are going to stay super dark and will likely pick up right where the events of the original miniseries left off.
At the end of season 1, Perry (Alexander Skarsgård) fell to his death following an explosive confrontation with Celeste (Nicole Kidman), Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz), Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), Jane (Shailene Woodley), and Renata (Laura Dern). The women banded together and vowed never to speak about what really happened to Perry that night. That, unfortunately, hasn’t stopped the residents of Monterey from jumping to their own conclusions and the women have been dubbed the “the Monterey Five.”
Whispers from townsfolk will be the least of their worries, though. Perry's mother, Mary Louise (played by Meryl Streep), is in town and she wants answers.
"My son is dead. I want to know what happened that night. I'm very tempted to ask you, but I don't think I would get the truth, would I?" Mary Louise coldly asks Madeline in a teaser trailer.
Will secrets stay secrets? Or will the lies come spilling out? Guess we’ll find out this summer.
I gasped louder than Madeline.#BigLittleLies Season 2 premieres June 9. #BLL2 pic.twitter.com/k2ANnbBArs— HBO (@HBO) April 14, 2019
