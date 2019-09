What To Watch on Netflix Canada This Weekend

Richard Madden has been at the center of some of the biggest social media conversations this week. First, I don’t know if you’ve heard but Game of Thrones is coming back for its final season this Sunday. In the lead up to the show’s final episodes, it feels like Twitter has collectively decided to re-watch the series . My favourite thing is watching people react to watching the infamous “ Red Wedding ” episode for the first time. ICYMI: Madden’s character Robb Stark dies one of the most brutal deaths I’ve seen in television history. I’m still not over it. The other reason Madden has been dominating our timelines is that new photos of him looking cozy with 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn (who used to date Sam Smith) dropped this week and Twitter is now convinced the two are dating. Madden is pretty private when it comes to his dating life but all his past public loves have been women. Flynn was all about the PDA when he and Sam Smith were a thing. I am VERY into this possible couple and if they are dating, I hope they stay in the walking-in-public-looking-adorable phase. For your Richard Madden fix that has nothing to do with reasons he’s in the news this week, watch Bodyguard