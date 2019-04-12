What To Watch on Netflix Canada This Weekend

Five days. We’re five days out from Homecoming, the greatest concert documentary of all time. Since it doesn’t come out until Wednesday, April 17, I have not seen Beyoncé’s behind-the-scenes masterpiece. So no, technically I don’t know if it’s in fact the GOAT of concert docs, but of course it is. It’s BEYONCÉ. Netflix announced this week that Homecoming will follow Queen Bey as she prepares for and delivers her groundbreaking performance at Coachella. The trailer features Princess Blue Ivy Carter leading dancers in some of her mother’s iconic choreography during rehearsals. If that’s enough to get you excited, you can see yourself out. Unfortunately, we can’t watch Homecoming this weekend so here are are some Netflix Canada picks to hold you over until our Queen comes home.
Other Concert Documentaries
Good news! Netflix Canada isn’t new to the concert doc game. There are plenty of options to choose from in the genre that prove music and film go together as well as Bey and Jay. There’s Gaga Five Foot Two if you’re looking for a more intimate glimpse at an artist releasing an album and prepping for the biggest performance of her career. For a straight-up concert with little to no behind-the-scenes insights and lots of corny snake metaphors, there’s Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour. If you want to feel like you got one of the most coveted tickets in NYC, there’s Springsteen on Broadway. Finally, if you’ve got the holiday spirit all year-round, Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas is for you!
This timely docu-series from the makers of Planet Earth examines the effects of climate change on wildlife. It’s so graphic, Netflix issued a warning on Twitter: "As you make your way through @OurPlanet, here are some moments animal lovers may want to skip.” It included timestamps and everything. Even though some scenes may be hard to stomach, this in-depth look at wild animals you never thought you’d see up close and how the world is changing around them, should be required viewing. Fascinating tidbit: It was filmed over four years in 50 countries.
Fans of The Good Fight (who are also probably fans of its OG series The Good Wife) have reason to be pissed at CBS this week. Julianna Margulies called out the network for stalling talks of her character Alicia Florrick’s guest arc on The Good Fight. She told Deadline that “CBS wouldn’t pay me.” They tried to pay ALICIA FLORRICK a guest star rate and Margulies was all, “I didn’t endure six seasons of being married to a Chris Noth character who treated his partner worse than Big treated Carrie to be disrespected like this!” I’m paraphrasing. What she actually said was, “I wanted to be paid my worth and stand up for equal pay. If Jon Hamm came back for a Mad Men spinoff or Kiefer Sutherland wanted to do a 24 spinoff, they would be paid." I’m giving that quote the same slow claps I used to give Alicia’s monologues from my couch. In honour of Margulies standing up for her worth, revisit the show that started it all this weekend.
Richard Madden has been at the center of some of the biggest social media conversations this week. First, I don’t know if you’ve heard but Game of Thrones is coming back for its final season this Sunday. In the lead up to the show’s final episodes, it feels like Twitter has collectively decided to re-watch the series. My favourite thing is watching people react to watching the infamous “Red Wedding” episode for the first time. ICYMI: Madden’s character Robb Stark dies one of the most brutal deaths I’ve seen in television history. I’m still not over it. The other reason Madden has been dominating our timelines is that new photos of him looking cozy with 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn (who used to date Sam Smith) dropped this week and Twitter is now convinced the two are dating. Madden is pretty private when it comes to his dating life but all his past public loves have been women. Flynn was all about the PDA when he and Sam Smith were a thing. I am VERY into this possible couple and if they are dating, I hope they stay in the walking-in-public-looking-adorable phase. For your Richard Madden fix that has nothing to do with reasons he’s in the news this week, watch Bodyguard.
Guz Khan plays the titular character Mobeen in this British comedy series that follows the life of a young Muslim man and his best friends as he raises his litter sister in Birmingham. Khan told the BBC that he wanted to show "the funny yet complex realities of life for young working class men and women in Britain today.” According to critics, the show does just that. It’s also a refreshing break from the stereotypical portrayals of Muslims we typically see on screen. The main reason it’s on my watch list this weekend is that Netflix says we’re 94% matched. Sounds about right. I can’t wait to dive in.
