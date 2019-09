The Best Shows & Movies Coming To Netflix Canada In April

If you were looking for me in the second half of the ’90s, I was probably holed up in front of my TV replaying my VHS of Little Women. Little Kathleen was OBSESSED with Little Women. Netflix is gifting us with the 1994 classic starring Winona Ryder (who was nominated for a Best Actress Oscar for this role), Susan Sarandon, Kirsten Dunst, Claire Danes and a never-been-hotter Christian Bale just in time for its 25th anniversary later this year. They’re also giving newbies time to get familiar with the timeless film before the Greta Gerwig–helmed new adaptation is released later this year (rumoured to be dropping on Christmas Day ). The reboot will star Meryl Streep, Emma Watson, Laura Dern, Saoirse Ronan, and Timothée Chalamet. Ronan and Chalamet take on the titular roles of Jo March and Theodore 'Laurie' Laurence. We’ll see if they can top Ryder and Bale, who will always have a special place in my heart as the OG Jo and Laurie.