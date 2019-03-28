The Best Shows & Movies Coming To Netflix Canada In April

It’s that time of year when all I want to do is watch people fall in love. Okay, that’s year-round for me, but spring is officially here, and love is in the air. Whether you’re having a Netflix and Chill date or just curling up with your long-time binge-watching partner, there are plenty of options to put you in the mood… for more Netflix. There are rom-coms, throwback favourites, self-care documentaries and just about everything you need to satisfy your content cravings. Here are the top 10 titles coming to Netflix Canada in April.
They had me at Gina Rodriguez and Lakeith Stanfield. Put these two faves in anything, and I’ll watch it. Make them romantic leads, and I’ll clear an entire weekend to watch it on repeat. SomeoneGreat is the latest addition to Netflix’s rom-com renaissance and, like its predecessors (Set It Up, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, Ibiza, The Incredible Jessica James), it’s a fresh take on the genre that was missing in pop culture for far too long. Rodriguez plays Jenny, a woman about to leave her 20s and her nine-year relationship to pursue her dreams across the country. She and her best friends (played by Brittany Snow and DeWanda Wise) mourn the breakup with one last adventure before her big move to NYC. It’s been called a “reverse rom-com” because I have a feeling the moral of this story won’t be that a guy is the goal in the end. Sorry, Lakeith. April 19
Speaking of rom-coms, yes, I will watch Noah Centineo play the same character in every movie, as long as that character is charming, sensitive and looks like Noah Centineo. His new role is a guy named Brooks Rattigan (you know I love a rom-com when I’m excited for a movie with a lead named Brooks Rattigan), who can’t afford to drive nice cars, go to Yale, or date the “most popular girl in school” so he develops an app to rent himself out as the perfect date. He’ll play into his date’s fantasies for the right price. Along the way, he lands his dream girl (Riverdale’s Camila Mendes) but neglects his best friend (Odiseas Georgiadis) and the girl (Laura Marano) who might be perfect for him. All the rom-com tropes are present and accounted for! Count me in! April 12
I was an avid fan of Sabrina The Teenage Witch but I still haven’t mustered up the courage to get through season 1 of the Netflix hit Chilling Adventures of Sabrina because in episode one, Salem the cat freaked me out and I never went back. Since then, I found it within my horror-adverse self to watch Jordan Peele’s Us, and I survived, so I think I can give Sabrina another shot. The new season, once again written by Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, is set to explore Sabrina’s “darker side” as she navigates the human world, witch world, and a love triangle between warlock Nicholas Scratch and human Harvey Kinkle. If there’s a love triangle, I think I can endure the creepy cats and spooky witchery. April 5
Has all this talk of Sabrina The Teenage Witch make you miss Melissa Joan Hart? Well, I’ve got a show for you. Hart and Sean Astin (of Lord of the Rings fame) star in No Good Nick as parents who take in a teenage con artist (Siena Agudong) into their home. It’s billed as a multi-cam sitcom but Hart describes the show as “more of a dramedy” and a “serialized family mystery” that plants “Easter eggs” in each episode, leading to future events. So, it’s like Lost meets Modern Family? More importantly, with Astin and Hart together, will there be magic? April 15
“Once upon a time in South Central LA… this ain’t no fairy tale.” The poster of the 1991 John Singleton classic Boyz n the Hood pretty much sums it up. This isn’t a fairy tale, but it is an honest portrayal of three young Black men living in Crenshaw, one of Los Angeles’s most notorious and impoverished neighbourhoods in the ’90s. Cuba Gooding Jr., Ice Cube, Laurence Fishburne and recent Oscar winner and all-around Queen Regina King give all-star, career-making performances. Boyz n the Hood tackles tough topics like race and police brutality and is one of those movies that unfortunately still resonates today. Singleton became the youngest person and the first Black American to be nominated for a Best Director Oscar. This is an iconic must-watch film if you haven’t seen it, and if you have, it’s worth revisiting. April 1
6. The Silence
Were you paying attention when I mentioned I couldn’t stomach horror movies? Well, I guess I lied because one of my favourite movies of last year was A Quiet Place. I loved A Quiet Place but I only made it 10 minutes into Bird Box. Okay, maybe I was telling the truth. If you liked any of the aforementioned films, you’ll probably like The Silence. Based on book by Tim Lebbon of the same name, The Silence follows a teenage girl (Kiernan Shipka) and her family seeking refuge when the world is under attack from terrifying creatures who hunt their human prey by sound. Shipka’s character, Ally, lost her hearing at 13 and Shipka learned how to sign for the role. Stanley Tucci also stars. April 12
If you were looking for me in the second half of the ’90s, I was probably holed up in front of my TV replaying my VHS of Little Women. Little Kathleen was OBSESSED with Little Women. Netflix is gifting us with the 1994 classic starring Winona Ryder (who was nominated for a Best Actress Oscar for this role), Susan Sarandon, Kirsten Dunst, Claire Danes and a never-been-hotter Christian Bale just in time for its 25th anniversary later this year. They’re also giving newbies time to get familiar with the timeless film before the Greta Gerwig–helmed new adaptation is released later this year (rumoured to be dropping on Christmas Day). The reboot will star Meryl Streep, Emma Watson, Laura Dern, Saoirse Ronan, and Timothée Chalamet. Ronan and Chalamet take on the titular roles of Jo March and Theodore 'Laurie' Laurence. We’ll see if they can top Ryder and Bale, who will always have a special place in my heart as the OG Jo and Laurie. April 28
Every Sunday, I go to church. By church I mean lying in bed listening to Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations podcast. I highly recommend it. If you know Oprah’s podcast, you know Brené Brown. She’s a University of Houston research professor who studies vulnerability, worthiness, leadership, and empathy. She’s also the author of five best-selling books and the recipient of many Oprah-deemed “tweetable moments!” Again, if you listen to SuperSoul Conversations, you KNOW what I’m talking about. According to O The Oprah Magazine, this new Netflix Special “will teach you how to live your best life.” Looks like I’m going to church on April 19.
It’s taken awhile for Unicorn Store to see a wide release since it premiered at TIFF in 2017. Now, Brie Larson’s directorial debut will finally find a bigger audience when it hits Netflix. Unicorn Store is about a twentysomething woman (Larson) who gets kicked out of art school and rather than embracing adulthood at her new gig at a PR firm, she gets invited to a pop-up store by a kooky salesman (her Captain Marvel co-star Samuel L Jackson) and unleashes her inner child. The “quirky and whimsical” film was well-received at TIFF and since Larson is on a high from Captain Marvel’s massive box-office numbers, this is sure to be a hit. If none of that has convinced you, there will be lots of bright colours, pastel face paint, and glitter — so, so much glitter. April 5
In this groundbreaking comedy based on his own memoir I’m Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves, Ryan O’Connell plays a gay man living with cerebral palsy. O’Connell is also the creator and executive producer of the show, along with The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons. The series has been called a “huge milestone for the world of Hollywood and entertainment” for its representation of disability and the LGBTQ+ community. O’Connell began his writing career on MTV’s Awkward and also worked on Will & Grace. This is his first starring role. According to Netflix, the series will follow a fictionalized version of O’Connell’s on his journey to "rewrite his identity" and "take his life from bleak to chic." April 12
See below for a full list of the titles coming to and leaving Netflix Canada in April.
Avail. in April (unspecified)
Chambers
Avail. 4/1/19
Annie
Les Misérables (1998)
Memoirs of a Geisha
Monty Python Best Bits (Mostly): Season 1
Monty Python: The Meaning of Live
Resident Evil: Extinction
Snatched
Split
ULTRAMAN (Netflix Original)
Avail. 4/2/19
Kevin Hart: Irresponsible (Netflix Original)
Sleepless
Avail. 4/3/19
Billy Elliot
Hulk
Suzanna: Buried Alive (Netflix Original)
Avail. 4/4/19
Pope Francis: A Man of His Word
Star: Season 3
Avail. 4/5/19
Our Planet (Netflix Original)
Persona: Collection (Netflix Original)
Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor (Netflix Original)
Spirit Riding Free: Season 8 (Netflix Original)
Tijuana (Netflix Original)
Avail. 4/8/19
The Oath
Avail. 4/9/19
Trolls: The Best Goes On! Season 6 (Netflix Original)
Avail. 4/10/19
You vs. Wild (Netflix Original)
Avail. 4/11/19
Black Summer (Netflix Original)
Avail. 4/12/19
A Land Imagined (Netflix Film)
Huge in France (Netflix Original)
Mighty Little Bheem (Netflix Original)
What They Had
What Would You Take to a Deserted Island? (Netflix Film)
Avail. 4/15/19
Happy Feet Two
Luis Miguel: The Series: Season 1
Avail. 4/16/19
Super Monsters Furever Friends (Netflix Original)
Avail. 4/18/19
My First First Love
Avail. 4/19/19
A Fortunate Man
Cuckoo: Season 5 (Netflix Original)
Music Teacher
Rilakkuma and Kaoru
Samanthal: Season 2
Avail. 4/20/19
Grass is Greener (Netflix Original)
Weed the People
Avail. 4/22/19
Pinky Malinky: Part 2 (Netflix Original)
Selection Day – New Episodes (Netflix Original)
Avail.4/23/19
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Netflix Original)
Avail. 4/24/19
Bonding (Netflix Original)
Avail. 4/26/19
ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads (Netflix Original)
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Street Food (Netflix Original)
The Protector: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Yankee (Netflix Original)
Avail.4/29/19
Burning
Wonder Woman
Avail.4/30/19
Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward (Netflix Original)
Baki: Part 2 (Netflix Anime)
Ingress: The Animation (Netflix Anime)
Leaving 4/1/19
Downton Abbey: Series 1-6
The Gift
Leaving 4/3/19
Dawn of the Dead
Leaving 4/7/19
Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Seasons 1-5
Star Wars: The Clone Wars: TheLost Missions
Leaving 4/29/19
Ocean’s Eleven
Leaving 4/21/19
Captain Phillips
Leaving 4/24/19
Big Eyes
Captain America: The Winter Soldier
