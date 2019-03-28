The Best Shows & Movies Coming To Netflix Canada In April

“Once upon a time in South Central LA… this ain’t no fairy tale.” The poster of the 1991 John Singleton classic Boyz n the Hood pretty much sums it up. This isn’t a fairy tale, but it is an honest portrayal of three young Black men living in Crenshaw, one of Los Angeles’s most notorious and impoverished neighbourhoods in the ’90s. Cuba Gooding Jr., Ice Cube, Laurence Fishburne and recent Oscar winner and all-around Queen Regina King give all-star, career-making performances. Boyz n the Hood tackles tough topics like race and police brutality and is one of those movies that unfortunately still resonates today. Singleton became the youngest person and the first Black American to be nominated for a Best Director Oscar. This is an iconic must-watch film if you haven’t seen it, and if you have, it’s worth revisiting. April 1