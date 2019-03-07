Grab your girlfriends, a green juice mimosa, and an oversized box of tissues: the trailer for Netflix's next great breakup movie has arrived.
Written and directed by Sweet/Vicious creator Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Someone Great stars Gina Rodriguez and Lakeith Stanfield as a couple dealing with the end of their nine-year relationship. As Rodriguez's Jenny looks back on the end of an era, and prepares to move for a new job in San Francisco, she recruits her best friends Blair (Brittany Snow) and Erin (DeWanda Wise) for a wild night out in New York City.
For those who know the LCD Soundsystem track "Someone Great" (about a breakup with, well, someone great) you may think you know where this movie is going. While most romantic comedies (including Netflix's To All The Boys I've Loved Before, Set It Up, and The Kissing Booth) are about the couple finding their way back to one another, Someone Great is about Jenny finding herself. In an interview with Refinery29, Robinson spoke of her inspiration.
"I really wanted to make a romantic movie, about a woman who is able to come out the other side of her relationship and be her own white knight, rather than [have it be about] the promise of another man being there," the writer-director explained. "It’s really about a sisterhood and how much love and support is there. It's [that friendship that ultimately gives] Gina’s character the strength to feel okay with choosing herself."
Heavy stuff, sure, but don't get it twisted: Someone Great is definitely a comedy. (It's executive produced by Bridemaids helmer Paul Feig.) But whether you're crying through your laughter or laughing through your tears? Well, that may just depend on the scene.
Check out the trailer for Someone Great below.
