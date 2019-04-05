What To Watch On Netflix Canada This Weekend

I don’t think we’ve been talking about this season of This Is Us enough. It started slow and went a bit off the rails with the Jack-in-Vietnam storyline, but season 3 of This is Us ended STRONG. The finale aired on Tuesday, and by the time I watched it, I was a wreck. I know by now my tears might mean nothing to you since you know I let them flow generously, but I’m telling you, it was one of the best of the series — not including the episode focused on Beth’s backstory this season (finally!) that had me sobbing. My point: This season is great, and it should be celebrated as such. If you need your Pearson fix during the show’s hiatus, the first two seasons of the show are streaming now on Netflix.