It’s been a tough news week. That is a sentence I could write every Friday. It’s been a tough news YEAR(S). Even though it has been seven days of a difficult stream of bad headlines, I’m not going to dwell on that. I’m going to go straight to all the great stuff you can watch to take your mind of the sad stories about artists gone too soon or scandals rocking a nation. These little shows and movies can be the light in the seemingly endless darkness of your timelines. Here are my five picks for what to watch on Netflix Canada this weekend.
This show brings me SO MUCH JOY. It’s the perfect mix of heart-wrenching teen angst and comedic levity. Season 1 of On My Block ended with an emotional cliffhanger, which I won’t spoil for you in case you have yet to start watching this show. (How many times do I have to yell at you?) But I’ll just say that season 2, episode 1 will have you curled up in a pool of your own tears. You’ll also be laughing until your stomach hurts. It’s truly a superfluity of feels. Monse, Jamal, Cesar, and Ruby (you know, if he survives that season-ending cliffhanger) are back on their hilarious, relatable, and touching bullshit, and it’s as delightful as ever.
Selling Sunset comes highly recommended from friends who know how much I love real estate porn and reality television DRAMA. After watching 15 minutes of Selling Sunset, I sent the following review to my group chat of friends who also love high-production pettiness and really pretty, sweeping shots of the Hollywood Hills: “I hate everyone but I’m obsessed.” That pretty much sums it up. You’re probably going to hate everyone on this show, but you won’t be able to look away. Think of it like The Hills meets The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills meets Love It or List It. You’re sold already, aren’t you? Selling Sunset follows new real estate agent Chrishell (Justin Hartley’s wife) as she joins The Oppenheim Group to sell some of Hollywood’s most luxurious estates. She has to prove herself to the group’s mostly female staff who aren’t as welcoming as she hoped. Cue the drama!
This is shocking. I just looked up all my past Weekend Watch suggestions and I have yet to yell at you to watch To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, which is odd since I’ve watched it almost every weekend since it was released last year. That is not an exaggeration. I went home sick from work one day this week and my self-prescription was a dose of Peter Kavinsky. It’s not like I need a reason to recommend TATBILB but this week, there have been major casting announcements for the sequel. Joining Jordan Fisher (!!!!) as John Ambrose McClaren (a worthy opponent to Kavinsky for Lara Jean’s heart) are Holland Taylor as Lara Jean’s older and wiser friend Stormy and Ross Butler as Kavinsky’s BFF, Trevor Pike. They are ripping these castings from my dreams. The sequel has just started shooting so you still having time to watch the original 125 times before it drops.
I don’t think we’ve been talking about this season of This Is Us enough. It started slow and went a bit off the rails with the Jack-in-Vietnam storyline, but season 3 of This is Us ended STRONG. The finale aired on Tuesday, and by the time I watched it, I was a wreck. I know by now my tears might mean nothing to you since you know I let them flow generously, but I’m telling you, it was one of the best of the series — not including the episode focused on Beth’s backstory this season (finally!) that had me sobbing. My point: This season is great, and it should be celebrated as such. If you need your Pearson fix during the show’s hiatus, the first two seasons of the show are streaming now on Netflix.
Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson play “two steely former Texas Rangers.” You could describe every role both Costner and Harrelson play as “steely” and for some reason, I am here for it every time. These curmudgeonly old white men are two of the best in the game, and I’m very into them playing cops who must track down Bonnie and Clyde in this film based on real events. The only thing that could make this movie sound more appealing is if Bonnie and Clyde were played by ’03 Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Doesn’t Netflix have the money to make this happen?
