My YA Book Completely Changed My Life — And The Entire Publishing Industry

“My skincare routines. Whenever you hear people talk about the 10-step Korean routines, you think it’ll take so much work. But the routine of it is really soothing. You’re cleaning, toning, moisturizing; you’re washing the day away. It feels like you’re taking care of yourself. It’s similar to what I love about baking, which has always been a stress reliever for me. The routine of all these steps and a finished product when that product is over. It’s very different than writing a book, which can feel very infinite and interminable – like, when will I be done? I don’t know. I’ll know when I know. I like to bake because at the end of the process, you have a cake or a cookie, and it looks the way it supposed to look.”