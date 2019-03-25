To all the fans wondering if the To All the Boys I've Loved Before sequel will be just as good as the original, breathe a sigh of relief. The chemistry between Lana Condor and Noah Centineo that made the movie a success is still there, as evidenced by their recent red carpet appearance.
The duo walked and posed together on the Kids’ Choice Awards’ red carpet, after a sneak preview in Centineo’s Instagram stories earlier in the day, and gave us major Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky vibes. In other words, super cozy and snuggly. Centineo even gave Condor a quick kiss on the head. Later, on stage when Centineo picked up the award for Favourite Movie Actor, Condor enveloped him in a big hug. Swoon!
Advertisement
But don’t get too excited. Nothing offscreen has changed for this pair, who have made clear they’re just really good friends.
Condor is currently dating Anthony De La Torre, while Centineo is (somehow) single. Nonetheless we can appreciate how great they are at getting into character and giving us all the feels, right?
The upcoming sequel titled To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 2 will be based off the second book in Jenny Han’s three-part series. In addition to Condor and Centineo, Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, and John Corbett will also reprise their roles as Lara Jean’s sisters and father. Michael Fimognari is set to direct, per The Hollywood Reporter.
In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Condor explained that the two purposely played up their electric chemistry to generate buzz about the original Netflix film – a practice they’re obviously continuing this go round.
“Noah and I definitely encouraged the [dating rumour] speculation,”Condor told Cosmo. “But it’s because we believe in the story and the characters and we genuinely love each other. You can truly love someone in a very platonic way.”
Hey, if this fake romance makes the sequel even better, we’re all for it.
Advertisement