We Finally Know Who's Playing Peter Kavinsky's Rival & Lara Jean May Just Pick Him

For those who have not brushed up on their YA yet, TATBILB author Jenny Han wrote two sequels to To All The Boys, the first being P.S. I Still Love You. In the novel, Lara Jean reconnects with one of her loved-before boys, John Ambrose, while still trying to sort out her feelings for Peter. It's unclear how the movie will differ from the second book's plot, as Peter and Lara Jean seem totally endgame in the film. (The book ends a bit earlier, with Lara Jean penning a love note to Peter.)