Why Stanley Tucci Will Always Be The Internet’s Boyfriend

In the early days of falling in love with his wife, Felicity Blunt, food was their connector. One morning, after being gifted a couple of pheasants by Michelin-starred chef Brett Graham, the pair sat in their dressing gowns preparing the birds. “First of all, if you’re a food lover, there is always something gratifying about connecting with the vegetable, the fruit, or whatever animal, whether you’ve grown it, raised it, or hunted it, before it becomes your food. But to make that connection and then connect with someone else simultaneously, is exalted, almost spiritual level of food intimacy.”