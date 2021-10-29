Buki Papillon’s An Ordinary Wonder Is Anything But Ordinary

That is a really good question and a very big one. I grew up in a very conservative society. Growing up in Nigeria, when it came to gender and sexuality, it was not so much about being taught anything as it was 'Basically, this is the way things are. This is the way things have always been and will always be forever and ever. Amen everlasting. There's a binary. There are men and women. Full stop. So there was nothing around me that was allowed to suggest otherwise. And yet, looking back, for me it was a question of denial, as it has been in many societies. It still is in so many places worldwide. People I encountered growing up in Nigeria, at the various schools, universities, institutions of higher learning that I attended, people around me [are in denial] in many ways. But of course, I cannot elaborate more because it remains unsafe for LGBTQI+ people over there. But you could see it, but it was hidden in plain sight. And it's still hidden in plain sight that there is not a binary. So I had to keep my way of thinking growing up because it did not conform under the fact that I questioned why anyone should be persecuted because of who they love. I had to keep those ponderings to myself.