"With the last one, I wanted to create a holiday-themed collection since one of the things Jason Wu — the brand, not me — is most known for is creating that special moment," the designer told Refinery29. "But with spring coming, I couldn't ignore the other side of the brand, which is full of feminine silhouettes and delicate florals." The two brands unite to give Eloquii customers access to Jason Wu's work with zero compromises on fit or price. When asked about which design elements he brought from his namesake collection to the Eloquii collab , he answered simply: "everything." "I want to make sure that everything I do is authentic to the brand, no matter if it's a collaboration or anything else," he explained.