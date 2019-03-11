Marie Kondo Could Be Our Next Major Lifestyle Guru

Move over Gwyneth Paltrow. Step aside Kourtney Kardashian. The newest lifestyle queen may just be Marie Kondo.
Just a few months after the premiere (and wild success) of her Netflix series Tidying Up With Marie Kondo, Kondo is early in the process of raising $40 million USD to expand her KonMari business, according to The Information. Rebecca Prusinowski, a spokesperson for KonMari told the technology news website that Kondo is considering many different avenues for expanding the brand, including creating more editorial content, introducing a KonMari summit, or even developing a tidying app. If the funding works out, fans of the Netflix series, Kondo's best-selling book, and the organizational queen herself could soon be interfacing with her brand as often as many followers visit Goop.com.
Though there hasn't been any confirmation of this, many outlets have hypothesized that Kondo will continue growing her involvement in e-commerce. House Beautiful points out that she has already explored the world of e-commerce a little through a 2018 collaboration with Cuyana, in which the two brands created a small line of leather pouches. She also launched her own Hikidashi boxes for organization and storage last year. If KonMari does receive more funding, we could see even more Kondo-created products, collaborations, and curated items that will help "spark joy" on her website. In other words, she could become the Gwyneth Paltrow of minimalist living.
We reached out to KonMari for comment on potential brand growth, but a representative told Refinery29 in an email this morning, "At this time, Marie and KonMari are not commenting on fundraising or expansion plans."
