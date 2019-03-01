The only thing more extensive than Justin Bieber's hairstyle evolution is the cluster of tattoos he's collected on his body over the last decade. Now, at 25, he's gotten so many, it's hard to decipher exactly how many actually exist. Between his sleeves, face tattoos, and the chest tableau that took over 26 hours to complete, we can't keep up — but that doesn't mean we won't try...
The singer acquired his first piece of ink — a tiny seagull on his hip — at the age of 16. Since then, he's amassed more body art than your average member of the Hells Angels, and each tattoo has its own special and sometimes spiritual meaning. But unless you're very familiar with his Calvin Klein underwear ads or relentlessly stalk his social media feed, it's easy to lose track of his laundry list of tattoos — which, according to one Instagram post, amounts to more than 100 hours of work.
It's possible that Bieber's tattoo collection is simply meant to remain elusive and uncounted (the case of the missing face tattoo is a perfect example). Truthfully, we'll probably never know exactly how many he has — or if he ever got that Selena Gomez angel tattoo removed — but we did our best to map out his biggest and most notable, ahead.