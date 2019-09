It’s impossible not to see the similarities between Cooper’s attempt to melt into the Oscars red carpet and that one time Ben Affleck could no longer weather the storm of Batman’s “mixed reviews, ” as an interviewer reminded him of back in 2016. These are two men who put everything into a project and were then rejected for it. In the last few weeks, Cooper has been intensely honest about how difficult this awards season has been for him. Earlier this month, the Best Actor nominee admitted he was “embarrassed” for his Best Director snub