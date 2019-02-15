3 Breakout Hairstyle Trends You'll Be Wearing This Spring

Imagine you're walking down the street — it's sunny and surprisingly pleasant for a February afternoon — when your eyes land on a girl at the corner with amazing hair. Her shiny platinum ends bounce off her shoulders, until the wind picks up and she pulls her hair back into a messy baby bun at the nape of her neck — and, somehow, it actually looks better.
That's the power of a good hairstyle. It has the ability to take your already-enviable cut, and give it a whole new life. And it's never been truer this season, as accessories and updos see a resurgence both on and off the runways. From the revival of high, bouncy ponytails to posh low buns, we've compiled your spring hairstyle forecast, ahead.