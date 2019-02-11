We begin the week with our communication planet, Mercury, shifting into Pisces. As a result, we’ll be collectively vibing on a higher level, because Pisces is a sign of dreams and inspiration. The moon waxes in Aries on Sunday night before moving into Taurus at 8:28 PM EST, gearing us up for another exciting week. She'll stay in Taurus until Tuesday evening at 5:24 PM EST when she enters her first quarter. Plan on getting a good night’s rest as the moon will then be void of course from 5:26 PM EST until 4:31 AM EST on Wednesday. This is a time for recharging your emotional and physical batteries.
The moon will enter Gemini early Wednesday morning, helping each of us to open up just in time for Valentine’s Day. The moon moves into cancer on Friday morning, creating an air of vulnerability. Innovator Uranus conjuncts action planet Mars from Monday until Thursday, forming the right atmosphere for everyone to achieve their most ambitious goals. Mars enters Taurus on Valentine's Day, slowing down our actions and focusing on building stability.