Priyanka Chopra Just Went Blonde — One Month After Her Wedding

Just an hour ago, Chopra graced our feeds with her own take on the viral # 10YearChallenge . But instead of an outdated photo, fans got a recent one of Chopra with freshly highlighted hair . Although the post isn't totally dedicated to her new sun-kissed look, Chopra does call out the fact that the blonde is, in fact, new — just like her husband. "With this #10yearchallenge taking over the internet, it's got me thinking about the past ten years of my life, like probably all of you," she writes. "So much has changed! Not just my hair or my clothes (or my husband!), but in how I see the world."