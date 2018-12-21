The BEST Boxing Day Deals In Canada

The simple trick to scoring great deals on Boxing Day? Doing your online shopping right at midnight, and heading to the malls early in the morning, before the crowds descend and long lineups form in front of popular stores. You’ll benefit from a wider merchandise selection — this time of year, many covetable products will have limited colours and sizes left — and avoid the stress of messy, chaotic shop floors (trust me, I worked in fashion retail for years as an undergraduate).