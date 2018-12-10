12 Winter Hair Colour Ideas Straight Out Of L.A.’s Raddest Salons

Every winter, more and more fair-weather Manhattanites flee to the Pacific in search of sunshine. OK, so there are likely other factors fueling the coastal swap besides the weather — like the dream job offer that needs you to relocate ASAP or the urge to break out of the work grind (which suddenly feels extra brutal when you add a windchill) — but the gloriously comfortable, 65-degree December days are definitely a major draw.
Even if you're not making your way over country this winter, you can get an infusion of Cali cool with a new hair colour. The quintessential L.A. girl — with her glossy, blonde curls peeking out from under the collar of her leather biker jacket — has no perception of seasonal depression. So, we look to her, and her colourist, for our cold-weather hair inspiration.
Ahead, we're breaking down the three biggest hair colour trends sweeping L.A. this season. Bring any of these to your next appointment, and you'll be feeling fresh, sunshiny vibes — screw the five-day forecast.