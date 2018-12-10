Feel that? We’re all a little more confident now that Mercury is direct and picking up steam, but the week starts off on a more serious note with a waxing moon in Capricorn. This somewhat restrictive energy will last until Monday afternoon, when it moves into Aquarius. We’ll inspired to study up on a subject we're passionate about then share our learnings with others until Thursday. That morning, the moon enters Pisces, pushing us straight into our feels!
Also on Thursday, Mercury moves houses, changing the way we communicate with each other. This movement, paired with the moon's placement, could leave us feeling a little vulnerable until Saturday morning, when we'll endure a void of course moon period. Plan to chill all day, since VOCs are a time where it’s harder to get things accomplished (luckily, Saturdays were made relaxing anyway). On Saturday evening, the moon will break out that funk and enter action-oriented Aries!
Get R29 Horoscopes direct to your calendar, every week with two simple steps!
2. Make sure you're notified about new horoscopes by switching on event alerts! Apple/iOS: Switch on 'Events' notifications under 'Alerts' in 'Preferences'. Google: 'Add Notification' under 'Event Notifications' in R29 Horoscopes calendar settings. Is there a webcal/iCal feed I can use to subscribe directly? Yes! Here
I subscribed to the calendar on my iPhone but it isn’t showing up on my computer or tablet. How do I fix that? You will need to add an iCloud Calendar subscription. Use the webcal link mentioned above.
Can I subscribe if I use Outlook? Yes. Using the webcal link above, you can add the calendar to Outlook.com or an Outlook desktop client.