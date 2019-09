If anyone knows how to get over a break-up, it's Ariana Grande. After her most recent heartbreak (a broken engagement to SNL cast member Pete Davidson ), the 25-year-old singer dropped a new single, "Thank U, Next," which quickly went on to become her first number one debut. And just last week, she released a record-breaking music video to go along with it. For most people, that might be enough to replace memories of an ex, but for Grande it wasn't even close. At some point — off camera — she went and covered up the last remaining evidence of her former relationship with one sentimental foot tattoo.