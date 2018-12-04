Who's Who On The Risqué New Netflix Show Baby?

Baby, out November 30, is the latest of Netflix's fall TV shows set among the upper-crust of a Southern European country. In the soapy drama Elite, the social scene at a Spanish private school is upended after three scholarship students (aka "outsiders") enroll. The six episodes of Baby follow two privileged Roman teenagers who dip their toes into sex work and the Roman underground.
Like Elite, Baby is an ensemble drama. Though Chiara (Benedetta Porcaroli) and Ludovica (Alice Pagani) are the show's main characters, Baby also features storylines about their parents and classmates, who grapple with the typical problems of a teen show (and life): Sexuality! Stalled marriages! Jealousy!
Before you dive in, get to know the characters in Baby, as well as the Italian actors who play them.