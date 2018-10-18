Sex Is Back In Fashion – But This Time, It's On Our Terms

Living a radical, empowered life doesn’t only mean fighting for your rights, but also enjoying your body, your experiences, your identity, and your community. Fashion for the male gaze has surely been canceled, but not the desire to feel sexy and have fun. And some designers are responding to what women and non-binary people really want. It's a new vision of sexy: not tacky or infantilizing, not cliché, and not vulnerable in a violent way, but a tender one. Powerful in our bodies, in our desires, and, importantly, in our diversity, fashion is all about sex on our own terms. At last.