If you know the history of cultural appropriation in the fashion industry, you know my anxiety and exasperation are justified. It's common to see fashion houses ripping off various cultures through hairstyles, accessories, or garment design. Who can forget Marc Jacobs's Spring 2017 presentation, in which Jacobs infamously sent his predominantly white cast of models down the catwalk with pastel-coloured locs and responded to backlash by stating that he doesn’t “see colour or race.” In 2015, Valentino showcased an “Africa-inspired” collection on primarily white models who were — wait for it — wearing tied-up cornrows. And even earlier this year, Gucci was criticized for dressing models in headpieces identical to traditional Sikh turbans and hijabs for its winter presentation.