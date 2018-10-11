Prestige brands (like Chanel, Versace, and Oscar de la Renta) styled Black women with straight-back braids, with some tucked in buns and others dangling down models' backs, while their peers wore their hair tied in ponytails. For once, styles that originated in Black culture were accurately displayed atop the heads of Black models. More importantly, the models didn't have to change their hair to fit in to the stick-straight beauty standards that still exist. Models of colour were their true selves.