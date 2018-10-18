What is George R. R. Martin up to? This may be one of the biggest questions on Game of Thrones fans’ minds — right behind "What will happen in season 8?"
The author of the hit series is famous for keeping his cards close to his chest; and for taking his time writing books, since the most recent novel in the series, A Dance with Dragons, came out in 2011. But he pulled back the blinds just enough to satisfy our curiosity about a few topics. On Wednesday, the Game of Thrones author answered — or tellingly declined to answer— fan questions in a New York Times interview. Martin talked about being inspired by Lord of the Rings and medieval history. He also got political, talking about climate change and compared U.S. President Donald Trump to the infamous and detested King Joffrey.
But one of the most amusing fan question was, “What's with you and redheads?” A good point: from Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) to Ygritte (Rose Leslie) to Tormund (Kristofer Hivju), and even Ed Sheeran, redheads dominate the show.
Martin’s answer was simple. “I like redheads” he said. “I’m married to a redhead.” He then added, “But I also like blondes and brunettes and other people, even women who occasionally shave their heads.”
Does this response secretly reveal the end of season 8? We doubt it. But now we know the redhead trend might continue in the upcoming GOT spinoffs HBO and Martin have up their sleeves.
