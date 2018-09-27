How To Be 2018's Best TV Characters This Halloween

There are few outlets more ripe for Halloween costume inspiration than television. There's a reason a new show is always trending on Twitter or breaking the internet over on Reddit. Everyone loves to talk about TV. When you're planning a Halloween costume, that's precisely what you want: something instantly recognizable or an outfit that will get a conversation started.
Thankfully, quite a few new series — or TV episodes — of 2018 have popped enough that they'll fit perfectly into your Halloween plans. Really into enormous, feminine gowns with a hint of danger behind them? There's both a TV assassin and a creepy HBO mom for that. Do you prefer cozy cuts of denim for Halloween? Some teen shows are waiting to inspire you.
Keep reading to find out which new series will be your perfect costume inspiration, and exactly how to recreate your must-have small-screen looks.
