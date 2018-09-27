A Birthday Astrology Reading For Serena Williams

Serena Williams has had a hell of a year. She opened up about her difficult childbirth experience and launched a clothing line. She continued to advocate for herself and women athletes in general — even in the face of bald sexism. We're sure the tennis star is already hard at work on her latest venture, but hopefully she'll take some time tomorrow, her 37th birthday, to just relax — and, if she's into this sort of thing, review her birth chart.
As you may already know, an astrological birth chart is essentially a snapshot of the cosmos at the moment someone was born. It shows where all the planets were on the Wheel of Zodiac and whether their respective positions form meaningful angles known as "aspects." All you need to know in order to calculate your birth chart online is your birthdate, time, and place.
In Williams' case, she was born on September 26, 1981, in Saginaw, Michigan. We don't know her exact birth time, so we won't get to know her rising sign, but the rest of her chart is still completely readable — and incredibly indicative of the champ's personality.
If we had to make up a catch phrase based on our first impression of Williams' chart, it'd be: Holy Libra stellium, Batman. Williams' chart features a whopping five celestial bodies camped out in this sign (her sun, Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn and Pluto). If you aren't familiar with this astrological phenomenon, a stellium is simply a concentration of planetary energy in any one Zodiac sign. When you have one in Libra, specifically, you may be very particular about how your life should function and look: You crave harmony, balance, and beauty in your surroundings and actions — otherwise, you feel adrift. We can't say for sure if this is how Williams' stellium affects her, but, in general, she likely comes off as especially Libran (read: sociable, fair, and perhaps a tad indecisive).
Plus, Libra's ruling element is air — that's a lot of wound up, brainy energy to have in one chart. Lucky for Williams, her moon is in Virgo, a grounded, practical earth sign. So, while her Jupiter in Libra may inspire her to explore new intellectual pursuits and follow what stokes her curiosity, her moon likely reminds her to nurture and care for her everyday values: her well-being, her closest relationships, and her routine.
It's important to note that Libra and Virgo are next to each other on the Wheel of Zodiac. For Williams, that means that her sun and her moon form an aspect known as a semisextile, which is associated with tension and conflict. It's possible that Williams' head isn't always in agreement with her heart — striking a balance between satisfying her ego and her emotions is probably a lifelong goal for her.
Finally, we'd be remiss if we didn't shout out Williams' Mars in Leo, which serves as the astrological explanation for her drive and passion for her sport. Mars rules our decision-making skills, our tempers, and our sense of motivation. And, what do you know, Leo is a highly decisive, motivated sign that isn't afraid of a little confrontation.
Williams would still be a powerful voice and role model for women's empowerment regardless of her Mars sign, but this is one of those times where the stars literally aligned.
