Kim & Kourtney Kardashian's Feud Is About To Get Way Worse

Just when you thought this season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians couldn't get any more dramatic, here comes a preview of the insanity still ahead. Obviously, much of the newly-released teaser trailer is about Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal and Khloé Kardashian's labor. But if you watch it enough times you'll notice another season-long arc is about to get really ugly.
Kourtney Kardashian, often the nonchalant, deadpanning sister, is having a moment. She's going to therapy, she's taking time for herself, and she's confronting negativity in her life. Unfortunately for Kim Kardashian, that negativity is, erm, her.
Earlier this season, Kourtney was reduced to heaving sobs when Kim called her the "least interesting to look at" in the Kardashian bunch. The comment soured the sisters' already rocky relationship. Now, Kim is about to take things to the next level. As the montage of Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney's February trip to Japan starts flashing, Kim is heard saying, "you look like fucking clowns," before Kourtney says, presumably referring to Kim, "She's just a fucking stuck up fashion snob."
That's the last thing Kim and Kourtney's tense relationship needed. Watch the nail biting and intense trailer for all the Kardashian drama yet to come, below.
