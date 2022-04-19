Mother's Day is just around the corner (Sunday, May 8 to be exact). Whether you're looking to buy a gift for your own mum or the other special mother figures in your life, it can be tricky to pick a present that's meaningful, useful and shows your appreciation for everything they do.
If you're stuck and have no idea what to buy, it's best to start pondering the question, "Well, what do they actually like doing?". If the mums in your life consider themselves gym-lovers, pilates-devotees, swimmers, runners or anything in between, a gift that fuels their endorphin-filled sweat sessions would definitely rile up a few smiles on Mother's Day.
Even if your mum, your bestie who's just had a newborn, sister or aunt doesn't consider themselves particularly outdoorsy or exercise-obsessed, a new pair of sturdy and stylish sneakers could lead to many weekend walks together, or a yoga mat could finally be the push for you to start lessons together. In our opinion, the best gifts are always the ones that promote spending more quality time your nearest and dearest.
With that in mind, here's a list of Mother's Day gift ideas that suit mums of all fitness and activity levels.