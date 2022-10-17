"Working from hols" is the latest way people are embracing flexible working, according to a new report.
According to LinkedIn, it's especially popular with Gen Z workers. One in three employees aged between 18 and 24 said they've bookended a holiday with remote working days, compared to just one in seven employees over 55.
"With the rise of remote work, we've seen lots of members take advantage of flexibility in where they work," said LinkedIn's news editor, Siobhan Morrin. "Members have been posting how they are using this as an opportunity to enjoy a change of scenery, explore somewhere different and even work from the beach, often citing the benefits for their wellbeing of working from a holiday destination."
Some 38% of workers said that being able to "work from hols" has improved their mental wellbeing, while 36% said it's had a positive effect on their work-life balance.
LinkedIn's Siobhan Morrin also highlighted the ways in which we can extract maximum value from our "working from hols" days — and guess what, it doesn't involve trying to jump on a Zoom from the beach.
"Balance is a key theme and while working from your holiday has benefits, people have shared how important good planning is," she said. "For instance, setting up meetings in advance of travel and communicating clearly when you’ll be contactable in a bid to fully switch off when it’s time to unplug."