These Are The Best Countries For Remote Working

As many of us have completed over a full year of working from home, it looks as though flexible work weeks are here to stay — one survey found that nine in ten millennials now expect one. As the lines between "work" and "home" have inevitably blurred, we're prioritising a healthy work-life balance to an even greater extent.
With this in mind, an overseas move might not be off the cards for us WFH for the foreseeable future. Undoubtedly, there's been a rise of the "digital nomad" — someone works remotely on a permanent basis. Here's where your next adventure awaits.
Canada finishes top of the Digital Nomad Index compiled by Circle Loop with an overall digital nomad score of 74%. The index takes into account various factors including broadband and mobile internet speeds, the average monthly cost of broadband and the average monthly rent for one-bedroom flat.
Also factored into the index are the country's acceptance of migrant workers, its World Happiness Index score and the number of Google searches for remote working.
Romania, third on the list, appears to be the most affordable country for remote working. The average monthly rent for a one-bedroom flat there is just $533 — less than half what you'd expect to pay in Australia outside of the city ($1257). Broadband there costs just $12.45 a month — a sixth of Australia's price ($711).
With the exception of Canada and Australia, the top ten is made up exclusively of countries in Europe. Check out the final results in Circle Loop's table below.