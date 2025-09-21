Your Horoscope This Week: September 21 To 27

Mars, the planet of action, shifts into Scorpio this week and energises your sector of faith, purpose, and long-distance exploration for the next month and a half. You may feel the urge to study something deeper, go somewhere far, or return to a forgotten belief that once gave you strength. This is a six-week period of remembering your personal philosophy — the one that makes you resilient when life gets chaotic. You don’t need to have all the answers. But Mars in this realm asks you to search for them and welcome them with passion. The revelations will come when you least expect it.